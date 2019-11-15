Loading articles...

Texas parole board recommends delaying Rodney Reed execution

HOUSTON — The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is recommending delaying the execution of inmate Rodney Reed, whose conviction is being questioned by new evidence in his case.

The parole board on Friday unanimously recommended a 120-day reprieve for Reed.

The board’s decision now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Since taking office in 2015, Abbott has halted only one imminent execution.

The 51-year-old Reed is set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites near Bastrop in Central Texas.

Reed’s efforts to stop his execution have garnered support from lawmakers and celebrities.

Since Texas resumed executions in 1982, only three death row inmates have had their sentences commuted to life in prison within days of their scheduled executions.

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

