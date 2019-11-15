Loading articles...

Texas archdiocese challenges LGBT anti-discrimination rights

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas archdiocese wants to become a foster care provider, but only if it can be excused from federal rules protecting against anti-LGBT discrimination.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston filed a lawsuit on Oct. 31 challenging the rule that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and other characteristics.

The lawsuit says the archdiocese can “only provide foster care services consistent with its sincerely held beliefs on Catholic doctrine and social teaching.”

Child welfare advocates warn the lawsuit could reduce the state’s already scarce pool of foster parents.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services revealed plans to rewrite an Obama-era anti-discrimination rule to allow faith-based foster care and adoption agencies to exclude LGBT parents.

The Associated Press

