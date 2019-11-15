Loading articles...

Teen who stabbed ex-girlfriend to be tried in juvenile court

OMAHA, Neb. — A judge says the trial of a teenager accused of stabbing his former girlfriend and then himself at an Omaha, Nebraska, high school will be moved to juvenile court.

Judge Duane Dougherty said in his ruling Wednesday that he relied heavily on the mental health experts who examined the boy and concluded that placing him in an adult correctional setting would be harmful.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine expressed dismay at the ruling, saying that the attack could have ended in a homicide.

Security video from the Oct. 24, 2018, attack at Burke High School shows the then 16-year-old boy hiding and coming up from behind to stab the 15-year-old in the back. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles accused of crimes.

Prosecutors say the girl suffered nerve damage.

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

The Associated Press

