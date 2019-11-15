Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Suspected Neo-Nazi charged with gun crime in Texas
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 4:23 pm EST
POST, Texas — Federal prosecutors say a suspected neo-Nazi has been charged with a gun crime following an investigation by the FBI.
Authorities charged 23-year-old Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance after he was arrested in Post, Texas. A federal grand jury indicted Bruce-Umbaugh on Wednesday.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said in a statement that Bruce-Umbaugh was in the passenger seat of a car stopped by local law enforcement Nov. 4.
Authorities allegedly discovered an AR-15 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, a 9mm pistol, at least 1,500 rounds of ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and roughly two grams of THC oil inside the car.
Authorities believe he is a member of AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group.
The Associated Press
