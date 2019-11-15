Loading articles...

Steve Wynn: Nevada regulators can’t pull gambling license

LAS VEGAS — Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn is telling Nevada regulators they can’t revoke his gambling license over allegations of workplace sexual harassment because he’s no longer affiliated with the company that carries his name.

Attorneys for the former Wynn Resorts chairman and chief executive raise the jurisdiction question in documents filed Thursday ahead of a Dec. 19 Gaming Commission hearing about Wynn’s suitability for a license.

Wynn attorney Colby Williams declined Friday to comment.

Wynn resigned from Wynn Resorts in February 2018 and sold company shares following reports that several women said he harassed or assaulted them.

He denies all allegations against him.

The commission last year froze Wynn’s casino license. The five-member panel is now considering fining Wynn and declaring he can never get the license back.

The Associated Press

