South African police disperse refugees protesting attacks

JOHANNESBURG — Police in South Africa are removing about 150 refugees who the United Nations refugee agency says forced their way into its compound while protesting recent anti-immigrant attacks.

Friday’s action in the capital, Pretoria, follows one last month in which police arrested and dispersed hundreds of refugees and asylum-seekers, including children, who had camped for weeks outside the U.N. agency’s office in Cape Town.

A U.N. statement says the group wants protection and relocation to a safer country. They had been protesting outside the Pretoria office for about a week.

The police action comes after a court on Wednesday ordered protesters to vacate the area and told police to determine who is legally authorized to stay in South Africa.

The country has seen waves of xenophobic attacks over the years.

The Associated Press

