Sidewalk labs releases further plans for Toronto waterfront development

TORONTO — Sidewalk Labs has released a 482-page document detailing its plans for a development on Toronto’s waterfront.

The so-called Digital Innovation Appendix works in part to alleviate some of the privacy concerns that have swirled around the project since it was first proposed in October 2017.

The document from the Google sister company outlines several “innovations” — ranging from weather-responsive heated pavement to pedestrian detectors at crosswalks — and what data they will collect.

It also reiterates the company’s commitment that Waterfront Toronto, an agency composed of representatives from three levels of government, will take the lead on data governance.

The decision to relinquish control of the data was an about-face for Sidewalk, which had previously proposed the establishment of a new agency to manage data from the project.

Waterfront Toronto approved that change last month, along with a reduced scope for the project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

The Canadian Press