Loading articles...

Sidewalk labs releases further plans for Toronto waterfront development

An artist's rendering of a building of Sidewalk Labs' Quayside community is shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout/Picture Plane for Heatherwick Studio, Sidewalk Labs

Sidewalk Labs has released a 482-page document detailing its plans for a development on Toronto’s waterfront.

The so-called Digital Innovation Appendix works in part to alleviate some of the privacy concerns that have swirled around the project since it was first proposed in October 2017.

The document from the Google sister company outlines several “innovations” — ranging from weather-responsive heated pavement to pedestrian detectors at crosswalks — and what data they will collect.

It also reiterates the company’s commitment that Waterfront Toronto, an agency composed of representatives from three levels of government, will take the lead on data governance.

The decision to relinquish control of the data was an about-face for Sidewalk, which had previously proposed the establishment of a new agency to manage data from the project.

Waterfront Toronto approved that change last month, along with a reduced scope for the project.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 59 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 ramp to NB 427 - right lane remains closed, delay from the 410 collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
Tonight will feel like minus 18! A cold start to the weekend as the long range forecast does not indicate a good c…
Latest Weather
Read more