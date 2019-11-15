Serious injury avoided after GO Train strikes car in Mississauga

No one was seriously injured after a GO Train struck a car in Mississauga between Port Credit and Clarkson stations on Friday night.

According to Peel Regional Police, a car became stuck on the train tracks east of Clarkson around 5:30 p.m. after making a wrong turn while following GPS directions.

A Metrolinx employee who happened to be on the scene at the time tells 680 NEWS the gates were coming down at the crossing when he noticed another vehicle had pulled into the railway corridor, possibly thinking it was a road.

He approached the driver as he was getting out of his stranded vehicle and both managed to get out of the way of the oncoming train, which then struck the first car and sent it into the second car.

The car was eventually removed from the tracks and just before 8 p.m., GO Transit said service had been restored to all three tracks in the area but that there would continue to be delays and cancellations as they attempt to restore full service.