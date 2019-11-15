Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
City issues 2nd extreme cold weather alert in under a week
by News Staff
Posted Nov 15, 2019 8:09 am EST
Last Updated Nov 15, 2019 at 8:15 am EST
Steam rises as people look out on Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The City of Toronto has issued another extreme cold weather alert, the second this week as the windchill is expected to hit -17 overnight.
680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said the temperature will be -10 C in the GTA as you wake up Saturday morning, but will get up to a high of -3 C. The city could see a few flurries Friday evening.
The alert activates services designed to get vulnerable residents inside. The city said it will open a warming centre downtown at Metro Hall at 7 p.m.
This alert comes after the city broke two temperature records earlier this week.
Taylor said at 2 a.m., the temperature without the windchill at Pearson airport hit -11.2 C, which beat the record of -9.6 C set in 1986.
The region also broke a temperature record of -7.9 C on Tuesday, surpassing the -7.8 C record set in 1937.
The lowest recorded temperature for Nov. 16 was set back in 1938 at -11.8 C.
