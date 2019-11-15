Loading articles...

City issues 2nd extreme cold weather alert in under a week

Last Updated Nov 15, 2019 at 8:15 am EST

Steam rises as people look out on Lake Ontario in front of the skyline during extreme cold weather in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

The City of Toronto has issued another extreme cold weather alert, the second this week as the windchill is expected to hit -17 overnight.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said the temperature will be -10 C in the GTA as you wake up Saturday morning, but will get up to a high of -3 C. The city could see a few flurries Friday evening.

The alert activates services designed to get vulnerable residents inside. The city said it will open a warming centre downtown at Metro Hall at 7 p.m.

This alert comes after the city broke two temperature records earlier this week.

Taylor said at 2 a.m., the temperature without the windchill at Pearson airport hit -11.2 C, which beat the record of -9.6 C set in 1986.

The region also broke a temperature record of -7.9 C on Tuesday, surpassing the -7.8 C record set in 1937.

The lowest recorded temperature for Nov. 16 was set back in 1938 at -11.8 C.

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

DianeDi3

I wanna sing “Baby It’s Cold Outside” but the politically correct have banned that !

November 15, 2019 at 9:36 am
Prof. M

@DianeDi3: . You think this is cold. Try standing at the corner of Portage and Main in Winnipeg also known as Winterpeg. You know that there are only two seasons in Winnipeg, winter and summer but summer is only two weeks.

November 15, 2019 at 9:48 am
Hide All Comments
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:54 AM
Two new problems! 1. SB 427 south of the 401 express, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. 2. SB DVP r…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:10 AM
Colder air returns tonight then milder again Sunday. More Wx details on 680News 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more