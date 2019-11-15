Loading articles...

Schools reopen in Virginia amid manhunt for Marine deserter

ROANOKE, Va. — Schools are reopening in Roanoke, Virginia, on Friday as a manhunt continues for a Marine deserter wanted in a murder case.

Roanoke City Public Schools closed on Thursday when police learned Michael Alexander Brown may have been spotted in town. The 22-year-old combat engineer is wanted for questioning in the death of his mother’s boyfriend, 54-year-old Rodney Brown.

Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones said Brown may have been tapping on the window of his grandmother’s home in Roanoke. He’s believed to be armed and considered very dangerous. A recreational vehicle he was believed to have been driving was destroyed by police before they discovered he wasn’t inside.

Residents are still being advised to report any suspicious activity, but city officials have lifted a shelter-in-place order.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
EB Lawrence ramp to the SB DVP, there is a stalled truck on the shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:12 AM
Santa Claus 🎅 comes to #Toronto Sunday (Nov17) We should have a fair amount of sunshine with temperatures near 0°C…
Latest Weather
Read more