Saskatoon police say dead infant found in recycling bin was a girl

SASKATOON — Police in Saskatoon say an infant found dead in a recycling bin last week was a newborn girl.

They say an autopsy was performed this week, but was unable to determine exactly when the baby was born.

Police say further testing needs to be done and that could take several months.

Investigators are still on the case and police have released a photo of a striped bag which they say the baby was found in.

They are asking people to come forward with any surveillance video from last week near the area where the infant’s body was discovered.

They are still looking for the baby’s mother, who police have said may be in emotional or physical distress.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

The Canadian Press

