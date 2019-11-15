Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Roger Stone guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 11:59 am EST
Last Updated Nov 15, 2019 at 12:06 pm EST
Roger Stone accompanied by his wife Nydia Stone, right, arrives at federal court in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of President Donald Trump, has been found guilty at his trial in federal court in Washington.
Stone was convicted Friday. He was charged in a seven-count indictment that alleged he lied to lawmakers about WikiLeaks, tampered with witnesses and obstructed a House intelligence committee probe.
His trial highlighted how Trump campaign associates were eager to gather information about emails hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton that were released by the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.
Prosecutors say Stone lied to Congress about his conversations about WikiLeaks with New York radio host Randy Credico and conservative writer and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi.
He’s also accused of trying to intimidate Credico and threatening to take his dog.
Stone had denied the allegations and decried the case as politically motivated.
