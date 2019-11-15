Loading articles...

Report: Helicopter had fuel issue on day of crash

LAS VEGAS — U.S. crash investigators say a rented helicopter that crashed near Las Vegas, killing two men, was found to have sediment in its fuel tanks just hours before the flight.

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Administration report released Tuesday says a flight instructor cancelled his plan to use the helicopter due to the fuel problem.

The report says the instructor later told officials at the helicopter rental office that maintenance had been done and the aircraft was available for use.

The NTSB says the flight instructor, who was not identified, didn’t speak with investigators.

Pilot Scott Socquet of Milford, Connecticut, and passenger Howard Jameson of New Fairfield, Connecticut, were fatally injured in the Oct. 23 crash near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The report says no evidence of a catastrophic engine failure was found in the wreckage of the Robinson R44 helicopter. The cause of the crash remains undetermined.

The Associated Press

