Rebellious students abandon occupation of Hong Kong campus

Protestors search a man's backpack at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Many of the protesters who had barricaded themselves in a Hong Kong university this week began to leave Friday after temporarily clearing a road they had blocked and demanding that the government commit to going ahead with local elections on Nov. 24. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG — Rebellious students and anti-government protesters have abandoned their occupation of at least one major Hong Kong university after a near weeklong siege by police, but some other schools remain under the control of demonstrators.

Major traffic disruption plagued the city on Saturday even as schools and universities remain closed around Hong Kong.

Police retook control of suburban Chinese University after students and protesters left. Police and protesters fought running battles at the campus Tuesday, which had been transformed into a fortress by hundreds of protesters.

The presidents of nine universities issued a joint statement late Friday calling on the government to resolve the political deadlock and restore safety and public order.

Protests are now in their sixth month.

