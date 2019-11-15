Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rebellious students abandon occupation of Hong Kong campus
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 11:05 pm EST
Protestors search a man's backpack at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Many of the protesters who had barricaded themselves in a Hong Kong university this week began to leave Friday after temporarily clearing a road they had blocked and demanding that the government commit to going ahead with local elections on Nov. 24. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
HONG KONG — Rebellious students and anti-government protesters have abandoned their occupation of at least one major Hong Kong university after a near weeklong siege by police, but some other schools remain under the control of demonstrators.
Major traffic disruption plagued the city on Saturday even as schools and universities remain closed around Hong Kong.
Police retook control of suburban Chinese University after students and protesters left. Police and protesters fought running battles at the campus Tuesday, which had been transformed into a fortress by hundreds of protesters.
The presidents of nine universities issued a joint statement late Friday calling on the government to resolve the political deadlock and restore safety and public order.