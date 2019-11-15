Loading articles...

Polish archbishop banned for abuse of clerics dies at 84

WARSAW, Poland — Juliusz Paetz, the former Roman Catholic archbishop of Poznan in Poland who was banned from active service after allegations he sexually abused young priests and clerics, has died. He was 84.

Poland’s Episcopate said Friday that, in consultation with the Vatican, the funeral will be a private one and will be held in the cathedral in Poznan. The date was not announced.

In 2002, following allegations of abuse made by some young priests, the Vatican banned Paetz from ministering and church ceremonies. He denied the allegations and had been trying to have the ban lifted.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:51 PM
EB 401 at Neilson on the transfer to the collectors - the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:12 AM
Santa Claus 🎅 comes to #Toronto Sunday (Nov17) We should have a fair amount of sunshine with temperatures near 0°C…
Latest Weather
Read more