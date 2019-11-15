Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police not pursuing charges against Browns’ Myles Garrett
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 12:08 pm EST
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland police say they are not investigating Browns player Myles Garrett for striking a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in the head with a helmet.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (CHAWCH’) said Friday that police hadn’t received a complaint from Mason Rudolph.
And a city spokeswoman says the prosecutor can’t comment because Rudolph hasn’t filed a complaint.
Rudolph’s agent, Tim Younger, tells media outlets that no legal options “have been removed from the table.”
Rudolph called Garrett’s actions “pretty cowardly.”
Garrett pulled off Rudolph’s helmet during a melee at the end of Thursday night’s game in Cleveland and used it to strike him on the head.
Garrett is the NFL’s No. 1 overall pick in 2017 and was ejected from the game. He apologized but faces discipline by the NFL.