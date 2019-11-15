Loading articles...

Pierce Brosnan’s sons named Golden Globe Awards ambassadors

Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria, from left, Isan Elba, Dylan Brosnan, and Paris Brosnan attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter celebration of the 2020 award season and Golden Globe Ambassador reveal at Catch LA on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Pierce Brosnan’s sons have been chosen as the Golden Globe ambassadors to assist with the glitzy awards ceremony.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday evening that 22-year-old Dylan and 18-year-old Paris Brosnan will assume the ambassador roles for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards in January.

An ambassador is traditionally the child of a celebrity who assists with award presentations, handing out trophies to winners and escorting them off stage.

The Brosnan brothers said they are more excited than nervous to appear on stage at the awards.

“We watched the Globes growing up … and I’ve gone with him a few times. So it’s truly an honour to be here in this capacity and pay homage to our father’s legacy,” said Dylan Brosnan about his father, a two-time Golden Globe nominee.

Dylan and Paris are the first male ambassadors after the HFPA rechristened the role, formerly known as Miss Golden Globe, in 2017. The association wanted to expand the role to help recognize the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts throughout the year.

The brothers will be partnering with the organization named FEED to deliver nutritious meals to school-aged children throughout the world.

“Our effort is to end child hunger and for parents to help keep their kids in school,” Paris Brosnan said.

Previous ambassadors include Idris Elba’s daughter Isan Elba and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia.

The Golden Globes ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5. Nominations for the show, which honours achievements in film and television, will be announced on Dec. 9.

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press






