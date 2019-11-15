Loading articles...

Penney: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ J.C. Penney Co. (JCP) on Friday reported a loss of $93 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.10. A year ago, they were trading at $1.22.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JCP

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
EB Lawrence ramp to the SB DVP, there is a stalled truck on the shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:12 AM
Santa Claus 🎅 comes to #Toronto Sunday (Nov17) We should have a fair amount of sunshine with temperatures near 0°C…
Latest Weather
Read more