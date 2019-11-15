Loading articles...

NRA tax filing: Embattled CEO earned about $2 mil last year

The National Rifle Association’s latest tax filings show that its embattled CEO received about $2 million in compensation in 2018.

It comes as the NRA faces investigations by regulators in New York and Washington, D.C., that threaten its non-profit status.

The tax filings aren’t yet publicly available, but news reports in The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post cited the documents. The NRA refused to make them available to The Associated Press.

The filings say longtime NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre’s total compensation rose to more than $2 million. The documents cited in media reports say his base salary went from $1.17 million to $1.27 million, he received a bonus of about $455,000, and he got about $366,000 from a deferred compensation plan.

The filings drew rebukes from critics. An NRA spokesman says LaPierre’s compensation follows an independent analysis.

Lisa Marie Pane, The Associated Press

