No short-term fix for challenges in California pot market

LONG BEACH, Calif. — California’s struggling marijuana market can expect to see a period of continued strain and instability for at least a couple of years.

That’s according to the state’s top cannabis regulator.

Lori Ajax — who heads the Bureau of Cannabis Control — told an industry group in Long Beach on Friday that “these challenges just keep coming at us and to the industry.”

She says progress is being made but it will take time to issue more licenses, smooth out kinks in the supply chain and slow the robust illicit economy.

California’s legal pot economy is valued at about $3 billion.

The state’s thriving illegal marketplace is valued at about $9 billion. Cannabis remains unavailable in much of the state, where communities have either banned commercial activity or failed to establish local rules for sales and growing.

Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press

