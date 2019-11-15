Loading articles...

Nicaragua opposition activists arrested trying to aid strike

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua’s opposition says 13 activists including a Belgian-Nicaraguan student have been arrested as they tried to deliver aid to relatives of jailed government opponents.

The relatives are on hunger strike at a church southeast of the capital to protest their loved ones’ incarceration.

Haydeé Castillo is a leader of the opposition coalition Blue and White National Unity. She said Friday that the activists were detained Thursday night when they tried to enter the church and were taken El Chipote prison in Managua.

Government officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nicaragua has been in a political stalemate following protests last year and a crackdown in which at least 328 people were killed, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

The Associated Press

