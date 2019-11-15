Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 12:03 pm EST
A woman exhales while smoking a vaporizer outside an office tower in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
MONTREAL — Quebec’s Health Department is confirming the province’s third case of severe lung illness related to vaping.
Department spokeswoman Noemie Vanheuverzwijn said today the latest case was reported in Quebec’s Outaouais region, adding that Health Canada has been notified.
She says the person who fell ill consumed a legal nicotine vaping product, as did the two other Quebecers, both from Montreal, who developed severe lung illness related to vaping.
As of Nov. 12, federal health authorities reported an additional five probable cases of severe lung illness related to vaping in the country — two in New Brunswick and three in British Columbia.
A spokesman for Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann says the minister is following the situation closely and is considering tightening the rules around vaping products.
McCann’s office says authorities are working on a protocol for reporting cases of pulmonary disease related to vaping.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.
The Canadian Press
