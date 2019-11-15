Loading articles...

Museum acquires 2nd Usonian Frank Lloyd Wright house

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Currier Museum of Art has acquired a second New Hampshire home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

The Kalil House in Manchester was built in 1955 and is an example the “Usonian Automatic” houses Wright designed as a more moderately-priced option for the post-war middle class.

The house, which includes the original furniture and fixtures, is made of modular concrete blocks. It was built for a doctor and his wife who were inspired by the home of a friend whose Wright house was built on the same street. That property, the Zimmerman house, was let to the Currier in 1988.

The Kalil house went on sale earlier this year. It was offered at $850,000 by the Paula Martin Group.

The Currier said Friday an anonymous donor provided the funds. The purchase price wasn’t known.

The Associated Press

