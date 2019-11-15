Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,028.47, up 56.29 points.)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 79 cents, or 18.04 per cent, to $3.59 on 27.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up five cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $26.31 on 9.3 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $50.51 on 8.2 million shares.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings. (TSX:TGOD). Health care. Down 13 cents, or 15.66 per cent, to 70 cents on 6 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $5.29 on 5.5 million shares.

OceanaGold Corp. (TSX:OGC). Materials. Down 55 cents, or 17.46 per cent, to $2.60 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. — Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares sank to a two-year low Friday after its revenues missed expectations and the pot producer announced it was halting construction at one production facility and pausing work at another to save over $190 million in planned expenses. Aurora announced after markets closed on Thursday that it will immediately cease construction of its Aurora Nordic 2 facility in Denmark to save about $80 million over the next year, as well as indefinitely defer completion of construction and commissioning at its Aurora Sun facility in Alberta to conserve $110 million.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. — The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. shares fell sharply in early trading following a $20.1 million third quarter loss for the cannabis company as the industry struggles to meet expectations. The Mississauga-based company says its loss increased from $11.3 million in the same quarter last year as costs rose from its expansion towards commercial production. The company says it invested $104 million in capital spending in the quarter, including the continued construction of two facilities in Ontario and Quebec.

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Up 44 cents to $123.94. Canadian National Railway Co. is confirming job cuts as it deals with a weakening North American economy that has eroded demand for railroad transportation. The company said it is “adjusting its resources to demand” but wouldn’t say how many people will be affected. It said some employees will be placed on furlough and there will be reductions in both management and union job numbers. In October, Canada’s largest railroad operator cut its adjusted earnings per share outlook percentage for 2019 to the high single digits, down from predictions of low double-digit growth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

The Canadian Press