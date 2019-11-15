Loading articles...

Mongolians protest as economic ills grip country

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — Mongolian political fringe groups have protested in the capital, Ulaanbaatar, to demand the dissolution of parliament as economic woes grip the country.

About 200 people including retirees, impoverished herders and disabled people took part in Friday’s demonstration outside government headquarters.

Anticipating social unrest, the government banned alcohol sales and issued a warning to the public against joining in the demonstration.

Mongolia, a landlocked country of 3 million, boasts vast mineral wealth but has struggled to attract foreign investment in the face of plunging commodity prices and high-profile disputes between the government and large investors such as mining giant Rio Tinto.

Corruption and a bulging national debt of about $23 billion, or twice the country’s annual economic output, have also been a major drag on the economy.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
EB Lawrence ramp to the SB DVP, there is a stalled truck on the shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:12 AM
Santa Claus 🎅 comes to #Toronto Sunday (Nov17) We should have a fair amount of sunshine with temperatures near 0°C…
Latest Weather
Read more