Loading articles...

Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Michael Buble sits atop his star at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. The Canadian pop crooner took to social media to announce he's being replicated at Madame Tussauds wax museum in London. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Willy Sanjuan

TORONTO — Michael Buble’s suave likeness is headed for the halls of wax infamy alongside British royalty.

The Canadian pop crooner took to social media to announce he’s being replicated at Madame Tussauds wax museum in London.

He’ll be in good company at the tourist hotspot, which already houses wax versions of Ed Sheeran, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and members of the Royal Family.

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December — timing that couldn’t be any better for the singer who’s become synonymous with the holiday season.

But what he’ll look like remains a mystery. A representative for the museum says they’re keeping the figure under wraps for now.

In the video announcement, Buble revealed the news while his one-year-old daughter could be heard crying in the background.

“You can probably hear my kid screaming,” he said with a laugh.

“This is one of those points where I wish there could be two of me, and luckily there is.”

Buble joins a number of other Canadian musicians who’ve been recreated at Tussauds this year.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas introduced a wax version of Drake posing in a recreation of his “Hotline Bling” music video. 

Shawn Mendes was added to the Berlin location lying barefoot on the ground so visitors could snuggle beside him for a photograph.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

 

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

 

 

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB 410 south of Sandalwood.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:10 AM
Colder air returns tonight then milder again Sunday. More Wx details on 680News 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more