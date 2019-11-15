Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexican gang slaughters family of 5 in resort of Acapulco
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 6:02 pm EST
MEXICO CITY — The bodies of five members of a family have been found in the Mexican Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, and four men have been arrested in the killings.
The family members ranged in age from 11 to 70. No motive was given for the slayings, which are believed to be gang-related.
The prosecutors’ office in the southern state of Guerrero said Friday the family disappeared a month ago. Their bodies were found Friday.
The office said the four suspects belonged to a local gang known as “The Virus.” Two suspects who died in a shootout with marines in October were also members of the gang and probably also participated in the kidnap-killing of the family.
The once-glittering resort has been plagued by drug-gang violence for about the last 15 years.
The Associated Press
