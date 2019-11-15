Loading articles...

Mexican gang slaughters family of 5 in resort of Acapulco

MEXICO CITY — The bodies of five members of a family have been found in the Mexican Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, and four men have been arrested in the killings.

The family members ranged in age from 11 to 70. No motive was given for the slayings, which are believed to be gang-related.

The prosecutors’ office in the southern state of Guerrero said Friday the family disappeared a month ago. Their bodies were found Friday.

The office said the four suspects belonged to a local gang known as “The Virus.” Two suspects who died in a shootout with marines in October were also members of the gang and probably also participated in the kidnap-killing of the family.

The once-glittering resort has been plagued by drug-gang violence for about the last 15 years.

The Associated Press

