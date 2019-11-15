Loading articles...

Man killed by falling tree as heavy snows dump on France

PARIS — A dump of heavy snow in southern France has brought down power lines and trees, killing one person, and caused widespread traffic disruption.

The thick, sticky snow that started falling Thursday caused power cuts to 330,000 homes in six regions, from the Ardeche in the hills of the Massif Central to the Alps.

Authorities in the Isere region reported a man was killed by a falling tree.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:51 PM
EB 401 at Neilson on the transfer to the collectors - the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Friday morning! We are still below average today but another shot of even colder air returns Saturday 🥶 On the…
Latest Weather
Read more