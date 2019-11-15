Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man convicted in 3 deaths; bodies were burned in pig roaster
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 1:35 pm EST
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — A jury has convicted a man in the slayings of three young men whose bodies were found buried at a suburban Philadelphia farm.
Sean Kratz was convicted Friday of first-degree murder and other offences. The jury must now decide on a sentence of death or life in prison.
The 22-year-old went to trial after rejecting an earlier plea deal. A cousin, 22-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
Bucks County prosecutors say DiNardo lured the victims to his family’s Solebury farm in 2017 as part of a robbery plot.
They say Kratz shot one man in the head and served as a lookout while DiNardo killed the others.
The victims’ bodies were burned in a makeshift pig roaster and buried in a 12-foot-deep (3.5-meter) hole.
DiNardo also confessed to killing a fourth man.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}