Man convicted in 3 deaths; bodies were burned in pig roaster

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — A jury has convicted a man in the slayings of three young men whose bodies were found buried at a suburban Philadelphia farm.

Sean Kratz was convicted Friday of first-degree murder and other offences. The jury must now decide on a sentence of death or life in prison.

The 22-year-old went to trial after rejecting an earlier plea deal. A cousin, 22-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

Bucks County prosecutors say DiNardo lured the victims to his family’s Solebury farm in 2017 as part of a robbery plot.

They say Kratz shot one man in the head and served as a lookout while DiNardo killed the others.

The victims’ bodies were burned in a makeshift pig roaster and buried in a 12-foot-deep (3.5-meter) hole.

DiNardo also confessed to killing a fourth man.

The Associated Press

