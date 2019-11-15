Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Louisiana fishing industry hit with $258M in flooding losses
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 8:26 pm EST
BATON ROUGE, La. — The governor says the Louisiana fishing industry has been hit with $258 million in losses due to historic flooding this year.
In a news release Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards says the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries conducted an economic impact analysis to determine the flooding impacts.
The analysis was submitted to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to help the state qualify for part of the fisheries disaster assistance. Edwards also asked the state’s congressional delegation for help in a letter Friday.
According to the analysis, the private lease oyster industry was the hardest hit with $121 million in losses.
Heavy rains in the Midwest kept the Mississippi River at flood stage for extended periods of time and forced the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway two times.