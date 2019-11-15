Loading articles...

Little Rock teachers looks at options after one-day strike

Teachers, parents and students picket outside Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Teachers are staging what's being billed as a one-day strike to protest the state's control of the local school district and their loss of collective bargaining rights. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The head of Little Rock’s teachers union says another strike or other actions protesting Arkansas’ takeover of the local school district and their loss of collective bargaining rights is possible.

Little Rock Education Association President Teresa Knapp Gordon spoke Friday, a day after hundreds of teachers in the system walked out for the first time in decades.

Gordon called Thursday’s one-day strike in the 23,000-student district a success, saying it drew attention to the teachers’ call for a return to full local control of schools.

Arkansas has run the Little Rock district since 2015, when it was taken over because of low test scores at several schools.

Schools remained open during the strike, though the district said several hundred teachers and more than half the students were absent on Thursday.

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

