Loading articles...

Kentucky detectives make arrest in 1978 rape case

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky say they’ve arrested a man who raped a woman in 1978 and who may be responsible for other crimes.

News outlets report 77-year-old Michael Dean Tate was charged Thursday with rape, sodomy and kidnapping.

In October 1978, a woman told Park Hills police that a man grabbed her throat as she exited her car. She says he then kidnapped and raped her.

Boone County detectives Timothy Adams and Coy Cox reopened the case in 2017 while investigating a similar unsolved murder.

Adams and Cox ran fingerprints from the case, which matched Tate’s.

The pair interviewed Tate in Union City, Georgia, where authorities say he confessed to the rape and other sexual assaults.

Tate is awaiting extradition to Kentucky. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Collision CLEARING from SB DVP at Gerrard.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:38 PM
Has the early taste of winter got you thinking about a trip south? Here are some current temps to warm you up: Ora…
Latest Weather
Read more