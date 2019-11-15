Loading articles...

Kanye West wants to build amphitheatre on his Wyoming ranch

CODY, Wyo. — Officials in Wyoming have received a building permit application from Kanye West for a proposed amphitheatre on property owned by the rapper.

West recently announced that he plans to move the headquarters of his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to Cody.

He also wants to build a 70,000-square-foot (6,500-square-meter) amphitheatre on his 4,000-acre (1,600-hectare) ranch.

The Cody Enterprise reports the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission plans to discuss the proposed “West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure” on Tuesday.

West has worked on or recorded his past three albums in Wyoming, including the recently released “Jesus Is King.”

The planning commission will recommend whether county commissioners should approve the project.

Cody is a town of 10,000 people named for wild West showman William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

The Associated Press

