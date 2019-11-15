Loading articles...

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 18

Alpine REIT – Daytona Beach, Fla., 7.5 million shares, priced $19-$21, managed by Raymond James/Baird. Proposed NYSE symbol PINE. Business: Single-tenant commercial net lease REIT formed by Consolidated-Tomoka.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition – New York, 10 million shares, priced at 10, managed by BMO Capital Markets/SVB Leerink. Business: Blank check company formed by Metalmark Capital and Avego Healthcare Capital targeting healthcare in the US and Europe.

Canaan – Hangzhou, China, 10 million shares, priced $9-$11, managed by Citi/China Renaissance. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CAN. Business: Developer of cryptocurrency mining equipment.

LMP Automotive – Plantation, Fla., 3.2 million shares, priced $5-$6, managed by ThinkEquity/The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LMPX. Business: Operates an e-commerce site where users can buy, sell and rent cars.

SiTime – Santa Clara, Calif., 4.3 million shares, priced $13-$15, managed by Barclays/Stifel. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SITM. Business: Fabless producer of silicon timing systems being spun out of MegaChips.

Software Acquisition Group – Las Vegas, Nevada, 12.5 million shares, priced at $10, managed by B.Riley FBR. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SAQNU. Business: Blank check company led by former Ooyala officers targeting a software company.

YX Asset Recovery – Changsha, China, 9.3 million shares, priced $7.75-$9.75, managed by Deutsche Bank/CMB International Capital. Proposed NYSE symbol YXR. Business: Provides delinquent consumer debt collection services in China.

The Associated Press

