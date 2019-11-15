Loading articles...

Hulu again raising prices for online live-TV service

Hulu is again raising prices for its online TV bundle, as other streaming-TV providers do the same.

Hulu’s service, like AT&T TV Now, Dish’s Sling and YouTube TV, are a replica of traditional TV but on the internet. They were once vaunted as a successor to traditional cable. But the market has lost steam as prices rise. One early entrant, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, is shutting down, and analysts expect others to follow.

The entertainment industry’s attention has shifted to new and upcoming streaming services like Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, AT&T’s HBO Max and Comcast ’s Peacock.

Hulu with Live TV’s price will rise $10, to $55 a month, in December. Prices had risen $5 in February.

The Disney-owned streaming provider’s traditional video-on-demand service will remain at $6 a month.

Tali Arbel, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
EB 401 ramp to NB 427 - right lane blocked due to a stalled transport truck.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:10 AM
Colder air returns tonight then milder again Sunday. More Wx details on 680News 📻 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more