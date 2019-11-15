Loading articles...

‘Historic’ 1st visa-free trip by Pole to US mocked as stunt

WARSAW, Poland — Polish state television’s reporting on the “emotional” and “historic” first visit by a Polish citizen to the United States without need of a visa has faced scrutiny and ridicule after viewers noticed the traveller was one of the broadcaster’s own employees.

The stunt by broadcaster TVP highlights the extent to which state-run media under the ruling right-wing party, Law and Justice, has been used to trumpet the party’s messages.

In this case, TVP was eager to highlight the entry of Poland Monday into the U.S. visa-waiver program, a popular development the government claims as a success.

The broadcaster denied manipulating the truth, saying it just wanted to show viewers how to fly without a visa to the U.S.

