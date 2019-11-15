Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Haiti to investigate alleged rapes of 10 female inmates
by Evens Sanon, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 8:38 pm EST
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities in Haiti say they are investigating allegations that a group of male inmates raped 10 women in a makeshift jail in the city of Gonaives.
Prosecutor Sérard Gazius told The Associated Press Friday that more than 50 men broke out of their cells last week and overpowered police officers guarding inmates. He said that an unknown number of the inmates are suspected of raping 10 of 12 women being held in the same facility but in separate cells.
He said the male and female inmates were being held in a former U.N. facility since the original prison was destroyed years ago and a new one hasn’t been built. Gazius said the women were scared and have yet to identify the suspects, adding they have received medical care.
