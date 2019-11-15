Loading articles...

Haiti to investigate alleged rapes of 10 female inmates

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities in Haiti say they are investigating allegations that a group of male inmates raped 10 women in a makeshift jail in the city of Gonaives.

Prosecutor Sérard Gazius told The Associated Press Friday that more than 50 men broke out of their cells last week and overpowered police officers guarding inmates. He said that an unknown number of the inmates are suspected of raping 10 of 12 women being held in the same facility but in separate cells.

He said the male and female inmates were being held in a former U.N. facility since the original prison was destroyed years ago and a new one hasn’t been built. Gazius said the women were scared and have yet to identify the suspects, adding they have received medical care.

Evens Sanon, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: Stalled vehicle finally removed from WB 401 approaching Guelph Line.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:38 PM
Has the early taste of winter got you thinking about a trip south? Here are some current temps to warm you up: Ora…
Latest Weather
Read more