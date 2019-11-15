Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Germany to assess risks from deported IS suspects
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 10:24 am EST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media during a joint press conference as part of a meeting with Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says security services will assess the risks posed by suspected Islamic State group members deported home to Germany by Turkey.
Merkel said Friday that Germany’s joint counter-terrorism centre would apply the same procedures to them as with people already in the country “and then determine in each case whether there are security risks.”
Authorities in Berlin confirmed that a 55-year-old man, one of seven people deported Thursday to Germany by Turkey, has been detained on an existing warrant for fraud.
The other six people — four women, a man and a baby — were able to return to their home in Hildesheim, near Hannover.
Turkey accused them of being supporters of the Islamic State group.
The Associated Press
