Germany to assess risks from deported IS suspects

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media during a joint press conference as part of a meeting with Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says security services will assess the risks posed by suspected Islamic State group members deported home to Germany by Turkey.

Merkel said Friday that Germany’s joint counter-terrorism centre would apply the same procedures to them as with people already in the country “and then determine in each case whether there are security risks.”

Authorities in Berlin confirmed that a 55-year-old man, one of seven people deported Thursday to Germany by Turkey, has been detained on an existing warrant for fraud.

The other six people — four women, a man and a baby — were able to return to their home in Hildesheim, near Hannover.

Turkey accused them of being supporters of the Islamic State group.

The Associated Press

