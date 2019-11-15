Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
French police ratchet up evidence search in Epstein probe
by John Leicester, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 6:04 am EST
FILE - In this Aug.13, 2019 file photo, a man walks his dog next to an apartment building owned by Jeffrey Epstein in the 16th district in Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Women who claim they were raped and sexually assaulted by an associate of Jeffrey Epstein are voicing disappointment at the apparent slow progress of a French police probe into their allegations and questioning the zeal of investigators who've made only limited efforts to track down other witnesses. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
PARIS — French police are launching a fresh appeal for witnesses and victims to come forward to aid their probe of Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that one of the financier’s associates drugged and raped young models.
Police hope the new appeal issued Friday will have a broader reach than a similar call for witnesses they issued on Facebook and Twitter in September.
Women who say they were raped and sexually assaulted by one of Epstein’s associates, modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, had this week told The Associated Press they were disappointed with the limited scope of police efforts to track down witnesses.
Brunel has denied wrongdoing and said via his lawyer he is willing to talk to investigators.
The French probe was launched in August after Epstein took his life while awaiting trial.