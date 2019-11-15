Loading articles...

Former NC State basketball player Grundy dies after stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky say former North Carolina State basketball player Anthony Grundy has died from stab wounds suffered as the result of a domestic dispute.

Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley didn’t provide any additional details on Friday about the death of 40-year-old Anthony Grundy. Smiley says police responded to a residence on Thursday evening regarding a domestic altercation.

A coroner’s report says Grundy died at a hospital Thursday from “multiple sharp force injuries to the body.”

Smiley says an investigation into Grundy’s death is underway and no one has been charged.

Grundy played for the Wolfpack from 1998 to 2002.

His 12-year professional career included a brief stint with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA and teams in Europe and Asia.

The Associated Press

