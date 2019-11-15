Loading articles...

Florida man gets 8 years for fatal hate-crime attack

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the hate-crime beating death of a Guatemalan man.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 22-year-old Jesse Harris pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated battery while committing evidence of prejudice. He had been facing a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities say Harris, his brother David Harris and Austin Taggart attacked 18-year-old Onesimo Marcelino Lopez-Ramos in April 2015. Prosecutors say the group was prowling Jupiter streets, specifically targeting someone of Guatemalan heritage.

Investigators say Lopez-Ramos died after his skull was cracked with an axe by David Harris.

David Harris was sentenced to life in prison last year after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder.

Taggart received 20 years last week after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery while committing evidence of prejudice.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

The Associated Press

