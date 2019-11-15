Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Florida man gets 8 years for fatal hate-crime attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 7:22 pm EST
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the hate-crime beating death of a Guatemalan man.
The Palm Beach Post reports that 22-year-old Jesse Harris pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated battery while committing evidence of prejudice. He had been facing a first-degree murder charge.
Authorities say Harris, his brother David Harris and Austin Taggart attacked 18-year-old Onesimo Marcelino Lopez-Ramos in April 2015. Prosecutors say the group was prowling Jupiter streets, specifically targeting someone of Guatemalan heritage.
Investigators say Lopez-Ramos died after his skull was cracked with an axe by David Harris.
David Harris was sentenced to life in prison last year after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder.
Taggart received 20 years last week after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery while committing evidence of prejudice.
___
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com