Federal authorities charge 29 in Florida corruption case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Justice Department officials have charged 29 people in the Florida Panhandle in an investigation of allegations of “widespread public corruption” over misused federal farm money.

The News Herald of Panama City reports that among those being charged are a former Holmes County Clerk of Court, a former law enforcement officer and the former head of the Holmes County Farm Bureau.

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe for the Northern District of Florida announced the charges Friday during a news conference in Panama City, Florida.

WJHG reports that the federal investigation uncovered about $373,000 in taxpayer money misused as part of the scheme. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funding was intended for a livestock program to aid drought-stricken farmers.

The Associated Press

