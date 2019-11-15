Loading articles...

EU acts against Colombia for slapping duties on fries

BRUSSELS — The European Union is launching a case against Colombia at the World Trade Organization for slapping extra duties on fries from the bloc.

The European Commission said Friday that it has repeatedly implored Colombia to lift the duties, ranging from 3% to 8%.

The commission says the tariffs are illegal. It hopes the problem can be solved during a 60-day period of consultations that makes up the first phase of the WTO process.

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the EU will continue to use the WTO “to enforce the rules when others violate them, especially when this puts EU jobs and industry at risk.”

The market is worth over 19 million euros ($21 million) annually. Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands are most affected.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
EB Lawrence ramp to the SB DVP, there is a stalled truck on the shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:12 AM
Santa Claus 🎅 comes to #Toronto Sunday (Nov17) We should have a fair amount of sunshine with temperatures near 0°C…
Latest Weather
Read more