Loading articles...

Esper says S Korea wealthy enough to pay more for US troops

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, right, talks with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo upon his arrival for the 51st Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper says South Korea is wealthy enough to pay a bigger share of the cost of having U.S. troops on its soil.

He was asked at a joint news conference Friday with his South Korean counterpart about negotiations on renewing an agreement under which Seoul plays a portion of the cost of having about 28,000 American troops to buttress defences against North Korea.

Esper says the South’s wealth means – in his words – “it could and should pay more.”

South Korea currently pays a little under $1 billion a year for U.S. military support. South Korean press reports say Washington is demanding that Seoul pay about $4.7 billion. Neither Esper nor his South Korean counterpart confirmed that figure.

Robert Burns, The Associated Press



Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:51 PM
EB 401 at Neilson on the transfer to the collectors - the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:14 PM
While most of the weekend for the GTA will be mainly sunny, we are keeping a close eye on the west end of Lake Onta…
Latest Weather
Read more