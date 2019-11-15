Loading articles...

Energy and materials help S&P/TSX composite trade higher, U.S. stocks also up

Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index continued its journey into record territory in midmorning trading as gains in the key energy and materials sectors helped offset losses in the health-care sector that includes the big names in the cannabis business.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.49 points at 17,026.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 143.66 points at 27,925.62. The S&P 500 index was up 17.03 points at 3,113.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 55.44 points at 8,534.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.62 cents US compared with an average of 75.43 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was up 48 cents at US$57.25 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.65 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$1,467.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.5 cents at US$2.64 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

