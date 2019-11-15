Loading articles...

Driver who stopped to help motorist struck, killed

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police say a man who stopped his vehicle on a highway and got out to help another motorist has been struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

A department spokesman in an email says that at about 1 a.m. Friday a driver heading south on Interstate 495 in Raynham apparently struck a deer and the vehicle became disabled.

A second driver stopped and got out of his vehicle to help.

That good Samaritan was fatally struck by a third vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained at the scene. No one else was hurt.

No names were made public and the events remain under investigation.

The Associated Press

