Loading articles...

DA: No charges against Alabama officers in fatal shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A prosecutor says he won’t pursue charges against police officers who shot and killed a man in Alabama.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard told a news conference Friday that Madison police were justified in fatally shooting 39-year-old Dana Fletcher last month.

Fletcher’s wife has maintained he wasn’t armed when police confronted him outside a gymnasium where he was inside a van with the woman and their daughter.

But Broussard released a still image taken from police video that shows what appears to be a handgun in Fletcher’s left hand. He says the man repeatedly told police to shoot him before they opened fire.

An attorney for Fletcher’s widow didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Five officers remain on administrative leave over the shooting.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Retweeted @TTCnotices: The Santa Claus Parade is back in town this Sunday and several routes will be diverting to accommodate the event. Check htt…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
Has the early taste of winter got you thinking about a trip south? Here are some current temps to warm you up: Ora…
Latest Weather
Read more