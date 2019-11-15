Crews battle fire at North York high rise, reports of children stuck on balcony: police

Police say some residents are trapped in units and there are reports of children stuck on a balcony after a fire broke out on the 9th floor of a high rise complex in North York on Friday evening.

Fire crews are battling the blaze at an apartment complex at Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West.

Three apartments are on fire and police say flames are shooting up several floors.

There’s no word at this point of any injuries.

The TTC has sent shelter buses for displaced residents.

More to come