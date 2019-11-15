Loading articles...

Congress remap nearing completion in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican legislators are closing in on replacing the state’s congressional map with new districts that likely would give Democrats a good chance to collect two more seats.

The state Senate planned on Friday to debate and vote on proposed district boundaries the state House already approved. The lines are reconfigured so Democrats would be in a favourable position to win seats now held by GOP Reps. George Holding and Mark Walker.

Republicans are redrawing because judges blocked the current map from being used in the 2020 elections. They said it was likely those lines are illegal partisan gerrymanders.

Republicans hold 10 of 13 congressional seats. Democrats still don’t like the replacement map, arguing it remains soaked with GOP bias. The final map could end up in court, too.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:51 PM
EB 401 at Neilson on the transfer to the collectors - the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:14 PM
While most of the weekend for the GTA will be mainly sunny, we are keeping a close eye on the west end of Lake Onta…
Latest Weather
Read more